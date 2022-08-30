MISSISSAUGA – NEWS – The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) officer discharged an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN) yesterday at a 24-year-old man.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

On the evening of August 29, 2022, TBPS officers had information that an individual of interest was in a residence on Ambrose Street .

. Officers were dispatched to the residence and communication was made with the occupants of the home.

When a man came out of the home, there was an interaction between him and police. An ARWEN was deployed and the man was struck. The man was also bitten by a police dog. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU’s mandate was invoked because a police officer discharged an ARWEN, which is classified as a firearm. Under the Special Investigations Unit Act, a firearm is defined as a barrelled weapon from which any shot, bullet or other projectile can be discharged and that is capable of causing serious bodily injury or death to a person.