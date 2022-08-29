THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Police have charged a Neebing man with attempted murder following a weekend incident in the Westfort area.

Officers with the Primary Response Unit were originally dispatched to the 1100-block area of Walsh Street East just before 8:30 am on Saturday, August 27 following a reported weapons call.

Police located an adult male who appeared to have been the victim of a recent assault, and sustained injuries consistent with a stabbing. He was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment.

The exact extent of his injuries is unknown at this time. His condition is believed to be critical, but stable.

Members of the TBPS’s Major Crimes Unit became involved in the continued investigation. As a result of ongoing investigation, police were able to identify a male suspect.

That male suspect was later taken into custody by members of the OPP for an unrelated matter.

Shawn Joseph HENDERSON, 44, of Neebing, Ont., is charged with:

• Attempt to Commit Murder

He appeared in bail court on the afternoon of Monday, August, 29, 2022 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.