THUNDER BAY – ENTERTAINMENT – On Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Live on the Waterfront will wrap up for 2022 featuring live entertainment and a special fireworks display to finish the night.

The live show, which starts at 7 pm – one hour later than usual to accommodate fireworks – includes a range of genres with two local bands, EDLA (rock/pop) and Tim Albertson (country), as well as alt-pop headliner Fake Shark.

Food will be available through local food vendors, and community groups will be set up with information, games and crafts for kids.

“It’s been great seeing the community come together to support live music as we re-introduced Live on the Waterfront this year,” said Callie Hemsworth, Acting Cultural Development & Events Supervisor. “We want to thank all the staff, volunteers, performers, partners and sponsors for their time and dedication in making these events successful.”

The schedule for August 31 is as follows:

· 7 pm – 8 pm – EDLA

· 8 pm – 9 pm – Tim Albertson

· 9 – 10 pm – Fake Shark

· Fireworks to begin shortly after final performance

Attendee are advised that parking in Marina Park will be limited throughout the day and there will be no general public parking on site after 7 pm. Parking is available nearby in the downtown core, including the waterfront parkade. There will be limited accessible parking available within the park, and must be reserved in advance by calling 684-3844.