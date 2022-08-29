STEINBACH – NEWS – At 1:40pm, on August 27, Steinbach RCMP received a call indicating that a homicide had occurred.

Officers responded to the residence on Creekside Drive in Steinbach to investigate. Upon arrival, the suspect had already fled in his vehicle.

Further investigation led officers to determine that the deceased victim was in the fleeing suspect’s vehicle.

Officers from multiple detachments, including Steinbach, Stonewall, Sprague and Headingley as well as officers from Traffic Services began an intensive search for the suspect.

Winnipeg Police Service also assisted as the suspect’s residence was within the city.

RCMP officers located the vehicle near La Broquerie and conducted a traffic stop on Highway 52, west of the town. During the arrest, the suspect was taken safely into custody and his vehicle caught on fire.

Once the fire was extinguished by the local fire department, the vehicle was searched but the victim’s body was not located.

Information was later obtained that directed officers to a remote ATV trail in a rural area south of the community of Woodridge, where the body of a 20-year-old female was located.

The suspect and victim were known to each other.

On August 28, Josh Benoit, a 20-year-old male from Winnipeg was charged with 1st Degree Murder. He has been remanded into custody and scheduled to appear in provincial court in Winnipeg on August 29, 2022.

RCMP Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Services continue to investigate.