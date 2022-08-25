TORONTO – NEWS – Tom Mungham, Chief Executive Officer and Registrar – AGCO states, “We expect all registered operators to achieve and maintain the high standards of responsible gambling, player protection and game integrity. The AGCO will continue to monitor these gaming sites’ activities, and ensure they are meeting their obligations under Ontario’s Gaming Control Act and the Standards.”

In order to protect the public interest and ensure Ontario’s internet gaming (igaming) market operates responsibly and with integrity, the Registrar of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), has served Unibet ON Inc. with an Order of Monetary Penalty (OMP) totaling $48,000 for alleged infractions of the Registrar’s Standards for Internet Gaming (the Standards), pertaining to advertising and inducements.

Contrary to Standard 2.05, between May 19, 2022, and May 22, 2022, Unibet ON Inc. allegedly posted or aired multiple broad gambling inducements that promoted “generous welcome offers.”

The AGCO’s igaming regulatory framework exists in part to ensure Ontario’s igaming market achieves high standards in such important areas as responsible gambling, protection of minors, and game integrity. The Standards were put in place to protect Ontarians. They include clear restrictions on the advertising of inducements, bonuses or credits, except when they are on an operator’s site, or through direct advertising and marketing issued after receiving active player consent (Standard 2.05). Ontario strictly prohibits broad public advertising of bonuses and other gambling inducements, and the AGCO will continue to take regulatory action.