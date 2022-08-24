THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Roger KEESIC is missing in Thunder Bay.

Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating Roger Keesic.

Roger KEESIC is described as:

– Indigenous

– Male

– 5 feet, 10 inches

– 200 pounds

– Medium build

– Dark complexion

– Short black hair

– Brown eyes

– Tattoos: scorpion on left arm and letters “DC” on left hand

– Last seen wearing: unknown

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the missing person please call police at (807)684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com