THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Roger KEESIC is missing in Thunder Bay.
Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating Roger Keesic.
Roger KEESIC is described as:
– Indigenous
– Male
– 5 feet, 10 inches
– 200 pounds
– Medium build
– Dark complexion
– Short black hair
– Brown eyes
– Tattoos: scorpion on left arm and letters “DC” on left hand
– Last seen wearing: unknown
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the missing person please call police at (807)684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com