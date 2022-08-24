GERALDTON – NEWS – Sad news as Highway 11 has claimed another life.

A 69-year-old from Red Lake, was pronounced deceased following a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 11.

On August 19, 2022, at approximately 6:50 pm EDT, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Greenstone Detachment along with Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 11 between Longlac and Highway 631.

The vehicle was traveling westbound when it left the roadway. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the second occupant of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver has been identified as Yvonne SAMSON, 69 years of age from Red Lake, ON.

Police would like to thank those members of the public that stopped to assist at the scene.

The investigation, by members of the OPP Greenstone Detachment with assistance from the OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) team is continuing in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario. The post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date.

Any person with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.