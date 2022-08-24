We’ve all had those moments when we notice that our jeans are a bit snugger than they were a couple of months ago. We resolve to lose weight by changing our diet and exercise more. But once you’ve eaten more calories than your body needs it takes time for both your stomach and metabolism to return to its optimal state. A little help is always appreciated.

That’s what great about Plexus supplements, specifically Plexus Slim nicknamed the Pink Drink. Plexus Slim products are dietary supplements that are perfect for weight management and weight loss. And a great for your health. Plexus Slim Pink Drink comes in two options, and both help with weight loss. They’re also both chock full of health benefits.

Plexus Pink Drink Increases Satiety and Helps You Lose Weight

The first Plexus Pink Drink by Plexus Worldwide, Plexus Slim Hunger Control, is clinically demonstrated to help with weight loss and helps to reduce hunger. Plexus Slim Hunger Control also supports a healthy glucose metabolism and works to increase satiety, meaning you feel full for longer periods of time.

With only 15 calories, this gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO product is free of artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, and preservatives. That’s a big win in the world of weight management. It also has green coffee bean extract that decreases absorption of sugar and helps to support healthy glucose metabolism.

With many products you can expect chemicals and artificial sweeteners. Not Plexus Slim. This product not only helps you to lose weight but keeps your weight at healthy levels.

Plexus Pink Drink Supports a Healthy Gut

The second Plexus Slim Pink Drink from Plexus Worldwide, Microbiome Activating, is a powerhouse formulated with gut beneficial prebiotics. Activating features a premium formula that contains ingredients clinically demonstrated to improve your gut health by helping beneficial microbes thrive.

The key ingredient is xylooligosaccharides (XOS, a prebiotic that feeds beneficial bacteria in your gut. In fact, the Pink Drink increases Lactobacillus up to 365 times and Bifidobacterium up to 290 times. That makes Slim Pink Drink Microbiome your gut’s best friend.

The Plexus Pink Drink Boosts Metabolism and Supports Weight Loss

Plexus Slim Microbiome Activating increases the metabolism enhancing Akkermansia microbes up to 250 times, meaning your metabolism will function at hyper-charged levels. Plexus Worldwide’s Pink Drink also helps to support a healthy glucose metabolism, helps support cardiovascular health, and helps maintain healthy blood pressure levels. That means Plexus Slim helps you lose weight and stay where you want to be.

How to Take Plexus’ Pink Drink

Adults drink 1 serving up to twice daily. For weight loss — adults drink 1 serving 30-60 minutes before 2 main meals daily. Simply take one packet of Pink Drink and pour into your 12- to 20-ounce bottle of water and shake immediately.

Why a Healthy Gut is Important and How Plexus Worldwide’s Pink Drink Helps

A gut that’s out of balance has been implicated in many different diseases including type 2 diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome, and obesity. It’s even been linked to mental health such as depression and anxiety.

One of the best ways to get your gut bacteria back into balance is using prebiotics, nutrient rich fibers that feed beneficial bacteria. If you want to focus on your gut health, then Plexus Slim Microbiome Activating is the right choice. By feeding beneficial microbes such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, Plexus Slim helps get the gut back to optimal functioning. That’s the foundation of good health.

The Bottom Line on Plexus Slim

Whether you choose Slim Hunger Control or Slim Microbiome Activating, both options for Plexus Slim work to keep you satiated, curb cravings, and promote weight loss. And the beneficial effects are a major bonus. If you’re looking for products that helps you lose weight and supports healthy weight naturally, then the Plexus Pink Drink is for you.

Available in delicious natural flavors including blood orange, lemon, lime citrus, raspberry, watermelon, black cherry, and lime blossom, Plexus Worldwide’s Pink Drink is a tasty way to meet your goals, help you lose weight, give you more energy, stay on track, and live a healthier lifestyle.