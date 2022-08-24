THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – For August 24, 2022 there is a Fog Advisory in effect this morning for the City of Thunder Bay. The cold spot in Ontario this morning at 4.4 is Attawapiskat.

Thunder Bay

3:24 AM EDT Wednesday 24 August 2022

Fog advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring over some areas. Dense fog is expected to lift this morning.

There was no evidence of the fog this morning commuting into the Waterfront District.

It is 15 in Thunder Bay this morning headed to a high of 18. The humidity is 99%. The wind is light at 4 km/h from the west. The barometer is at 101.8 kPa and rising.

The forecast is calling for mainly cloudy skies along with a 60% chance of rain showers today. The UV Index will be 5 or moderate.

Skies will be partly cloudy with a 30% potential for rain tonight.

It is Wednesday so there is Music at the Waterfront from 6-9 pm. Join the fun as Thunder Bay welcomes Kutch, Goodnight Sunrise and Bran Van 3000 to the stage for an evening of live music, food and fun!

The weather forecast is calling for fog patches to develop overnight with a low of 12.

Fort Frances

It is 18 in Fort Frances this morning headed to a high of 17 with rain. The humidity is 83% and winds are from the Northeast at 14 km/h at 5:00 am CDT. The barometer is at 101.7 kPa and falling.

The forecast is for showers to end this morning. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this morning as well. 15 to 25 mm of precipitation is expected.

The UV index will be 4 or moderate.

Skies will be clearing later this evening. The overnight low will be 10.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 15 in Dryden as recorded at the Airport. Humidity is 87% and the barometer is steady at 101.8 kPa. Winds are from the North/Northeast at 5 km/h.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 60% potential for rain this morning.

High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight skies will be cloudy to start the evening. They will becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Fog patches will be developing overnight. Low 11.

Sandy Lake

It is 5 at the Sandy Lake Airport this morning at 5:00 am CDT. The humidity is at 100%. Winds are light at 4 km/h from the Northeast. The barometer is at 102.4 and steady.

Wednesday will be mainly sunny in Sandy Lake. The high will be 17.

The UV Index will be at 6 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with more clouds rolling in through the evening. The overnight low ill be 7.