FORT FRANCES – NEWS – Driving impaired resulted in charges against Ricky GOODWIN. OPP report that on August 14, 2022, at approximately 4:34 am CDT, police officers with the Atikokan Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), while on patrol observed a motor vehicle driving in the Town of Atikokan without headlights.

A traffic stop was conducted officers determined the driver had been consumed alcohol. The drivers failed the Approved Roadside Screening Device and was arrested at the scene. The driver was transported to the Atikokan Detachment for further tests.

As a result of the investigation, Ricky GOODWIN, 19 years old of Atikokan has been charged with the following offences:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs contrary to section 320.12(1)(a) of the CC

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

His motor vehicle was impounded for 7 days and he was is a 90 day Administrative Drivers License Suspension. The accused was released from custody and will appear in Atikokan Provincial Court October 19th, 2022 in Atikokan On to answer to the charge.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive, or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.