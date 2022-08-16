THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There is a Rainfall Warning in effect for Kenora, Grassy Narrows – Whitedog – Nestor Falls and Sioux Narrows this morning. Additionally there is a Special Weather Statement calling for rain for the Fort Frances region.

Thunder Bay

It is 11 in Thunder Bay this morning with very light winds at 3 km/h from the north.

Sunny skies are expected for Tuesday.

High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Low 12.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances will see cloudy skies with 60 percent chance of showers. Rain showers will be starting late this afternoon along with the risk of a thunderstorm. Local rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 mm are likely. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h becoming light near noon.

High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight rain showers should be ending before morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Local rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 mm are expected. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 16.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 18 in Dryden this morning at 04:30 am. Humidity is at 98%.

Cloudy skies along with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers along with the risk of a thunderstorm are forecast. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40.

High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight continued rain showers with a risk of a thunderstorm. Local rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm are expected. Winds will continue from the south at 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 15.

Sachigo Lake

It is 17 this morning at 04:30 am in Sachigo Lake. The forecast for Tusday is calling for increasing cloudiness. There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h late this morning.

High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight the weather is calling for mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 17.