FORT FRANCES – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a SPECIAL WEATHER Statement calling for rain.

Rain at times heavy expected today.

Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm are possible by this afternoon. Locally higher amounts are also possible for areas that receive multiple thunderstorms.

Pooling of water in poorly drained areas may occur.

This rainfall is due to a slow moving area of showers and thunderstorms that is expected to track east across the region today.

4:06 AM EDT Tuesday 16 August 2022

Special weather statement in effect for: