Fort Frances – NEWS – Courtney BUCKSHOT faces a stack of charges including Break and Enter, Mischief, and Impaired Driving. This comes from a series of actions that happened on August 13, 2022, at approximately 6:04 am CDT when officers with the Fort Frances Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a Break and Enter at a residence on Frog Creek Road in the Town of Fort Frances.

When Police Officers responded, they located the suspect vehicle driving erratically and eventually stopping on Frog Creek Road. Officers attended the vehicle and spoke with the driver. Through their investigation, it was determined that the driver has been consuming alcoholic beverages and was placed under arrest & returned to the detachment for further tests.

As a result of the investigation, Courtney BUCKSHOT 30 years old of Couchiching First Nation has been charged with the following offences:

Break, Enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Mischief – destroy or damages property contrary to section 430(1)(a) of the CC

Theft Under $5000 contrary to section 334(b) of the CC

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs contrary to section 320.12(1)(a) of the CC

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

Driving while under suspension contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.