THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police are maintaining a presence on Blucher Aveue this morning.

Police Service members have taken an adult male into custody and will remain on scene in the 200 block of Blucher Avenue.

More details will be released in this developing story.

Earlier:

The Thunder Bay Police Service is maintaining a police presence in the area of Blucher Ave and Windsor Street for an ongoing incident.

The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.

Further media updates will be provided later today.