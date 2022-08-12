THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – For Friday, there are no weather alerts or warnings in effect today across the region.

The Canadian Lakehead Exhibition is in full swing. Thursday night the line-up to get in was massive stretching all the way down Memorial Avenue to Intercity Shopping Centre.

Thunder Bay

At 8:00 am in Thunder Bay skies are mainly cloudy. It is 8 this morning, with light winds from the WSW at 5 km/h.

High 22. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with an overnight low of 10.

Fort Frances

It is a nice summer morning with the mercury at 15 in Fort Frances.

A mix of sun and cloud for Friday with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon.

High 25. Humidex 29. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Fog patches will be developing after midnight. Low overnight of 15.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 15 in Dryden under clear sunny skies this morning. Winds are from the south at 13 km/h. Humidity is 84%.

High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. It will becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 14.

Fort Severn

It is 16 headed to 20 in Fort Severn. Sunny skies will give way to increasing cloudiness this morning then a 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h becoming north 30 late this morning.

High 20. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight expect cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening then partly cloudy. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 6.