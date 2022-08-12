THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have arrested a suspect connected to a homicide investigation following a standoff on the city’s north-side Thursday.

Officers with the Primary Response Unit were dispatched to the area of the 200 block of Blucher Avenue just before 2:45 pm on Thursday, August 11th following reports of a disturbance.

This later led to a police standoff, which concluded with the arrest of the male suspect at about 8:45 pm.

Justin Randy Dave COASTER, 32, of Thunder Bay, is charged with Second Degree Murder in connection with the death of Charlie Joseph FINLAYSON, 37, of Thunder Bay.

He is scheduled to appear in bail court on Friday, August 12, 2022.

No further information is available at this time.

Previous issued homicide release follows:

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a recent homicide death at a home in the intercity area of Thunder Bay and are making an appeal for more witnesses to come forward.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Unit were originally dispatched to the 800-block area of McMillan Street following a reported weapons incident just after 2:20 p.m. on Friday, July 29.

Police learned the incident had occurred at a residential address in that area. When officers arrived they located a deceased 37-year-old Thunder Bay man. Consultation with family remains ongoing and as a result the identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

Members of the Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units became involved in the continued investigation.

A post-mortem examination of the deceased took place in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 3, and the scene was formally released by investigators in the evening hours of Thursday, Aug. 4.

Police can confirm that a firearm was used during the initial incident.

If you have any information that could assist investigators, please call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.