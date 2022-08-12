THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Once again, Thunder Bay Police have arrested a Toronto man, seized drugs, and disrupted an ongoing home takeover situation on the city’s north side.

On Wednesday the Thunder Bay Police Services Intelligence Unit attended a residential address in the zero-to-100 block of Picton Avenue to check on the wellbeing a tenant there.

Ongoing concerns existed that the legal resident had become the victim of a home takeover.

Officers arrived and entered the home after 2 pm EDT on Wednesday, August 10th.

Police located a Toronto man suspected of being involved in ongoing drug trafficking activity. He was arrested without further incident and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Police later seized a quantity of crack cocaine, cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Julius CAMPBELL-TYNES, 20, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Unlawfully in a Dwelling House

He appeared in bail court on Thursday, August 11th and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.