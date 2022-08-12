THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have taken a male, wanted on warrants, into custody following an overnight standoff situation on the city’s northside.

Officers were initially dispatched to a residential address in the 200 block of Cumberland Street North at about 11:55 pm on Thursday, August 11th after learning a male wanted on warrants was inside.

The wanted male had barricaded himself inside the home. Police established an incident command post and began negotiations with the male.

Police entered the home just before 8:30 am and completed the arrest. A female suspect was also arrested and taken into custody.

This is a developing situation, more facts will be provided as it becomes available.