QUEEN’S PARK – POLITICS – The provincial Ontario Government presented the Speech from the Throne Tuesday, which was capped off with the re-introduction of the 2022 Budget.

“There is good news for all regions of the province, specific to our riding is the clean metal strategy, tying the minerals of the north to the auto sector of the south,” stated Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Kevin Holland. “Northern Ontario will play a critical role in helping develop Ontario as the EV manufacturing capital of North America. The spinoffs of this increase in our resource-based economy will be a benefit to all our communities as people move into the area to fill the jobs created. Infrastructure development will be critical, thereby creating even more opportunities.”

The speech, delivered by the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario Elizabeth Dowdswell, focused on building our health care, jobs, highways and key infrastructure as well as our workforce and homes that people can afford.

Holland went onto say, “The increase in health care spending will benefit us locally as I work with community stakeholders and Ministers to develop a solution to our local health care needs. This process has already started and will require a tremendous amount of work, but it is critical for our riding.”