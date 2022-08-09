FORT HOPE – WEATHER – At 4:37 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

This severe thunderstorm is located 55 kilometres east of Missisa Lake, moving east at 70 km/h.

4:37 PM EDT Tuesday 09 August 2022

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki

Webequie

Hazards:

100 km/h wind gusts

Nickel size hail

A second severe thunderstorm is located 86 kilometres southeast of Moshikopaw Lake, moving east at 60 km/h.

Hazards:

90 km/h wind gusts

Nickel size hail