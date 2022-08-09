THUNDER BAY – Emergency first responders are at the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on the city’s south-side.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to the corner of Vickers Street North at Northern Avenue at about 2:45 pm on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 following reports of a two-vehicle collision. One of the vehicles involved was confirmed to be a motorcycle.

Firefighters from the Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and Paramedics from the Superior North EMS were also dispatched to the scene.

The motorcyclist, along with two occupants of the motor vehicle, were all transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of their injuries.

The exact extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police are now shutting down roadways at this intersection to continue their investigation.

The public is asked to avoid this area until further notice.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.