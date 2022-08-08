Tbaytel is asking people and organizations in northern Ontario what good they can do with $10,000 as they announced Monday that it will again award three $10,000 grants this year. From Monday, Aug. 8 until Monday, Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. EST, Tbaytel is inviting teachers, students, parents, volunteers, not-for-profit groups, coaches, community members, associations and individuals from across its serving territory to apply for funding and make the places we live better through a deserving project, idea or initiative.

“After the incredible success of last year’s Tbaytel for Good Community Fund, we’re so excited to see what amazing ideas are out there to make northern Ontario a better place,” said Tbaytel Communication Coordinator Jamie Smith.

“We saw in 2021 when the grant funding was increased to $10,000 that it can really be a game-changer for people and organizations in our region. We’re asking everyone to think about what good they could do with $10,000 to make a difference in our region and make a submission.”

The Tbaytel for Good Community Fund is designed to be inclusive, supporting initiatives of all different scopes. Submissions can be for anything from equipment and supplies to the development of new client programming to creating safe and healthy spaces within our community. Past winners have included educational programming, community patrols, arts projects and more. The submission process is easy, and just takes a 60-second video and a few questions to be considered. Semi-finalists will be selected by a judging panel of community members and announced Thursday, Oct. 6. Winners of the Tbaytel for Good Community Fund will be determined by public voting, which will take place from Oct. 6 to Oct. 18. Winners of the three $10,000 grants will be announced Friday, Oct. 26.

To apply for funding or for more information on the fund and past winners visit www.tbaytelforgood.net.