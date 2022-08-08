WINNIPEG – On June 29, 2022, the Assembly of Manitoba Chief’s (AMC) Executive Council of Chiefs received the results of an independent investigation into a workplace sexual harassment complaint lodged against Arlen Dumas. Upon review, the Executive Council of Chiefs agreed to pursue the removal of Arlen Dumas from the position of Grand Chief through a vote of non-confidence, under the procedures of the AMC’s Constitution.

The vote of non-confidence occurred in a closed, Special Assembly today. The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs can confirm that the motion of non-confidence passed, resulting in the immediate removal of Arlen Dumas from the role of Grand Chief. To elect a new Grand Chief, a by-election will be held on October 19, 2022. Until then, Chief Cornell McLean will remain as Acting Grand Chief.

Upon conclusion of the vote, it is our hope that the AMC can begin a new chapter, with a renewed commitment to fostering a culture of support and respect. The AMC will continue to share updates on its leadership in addition to the measures being taken to review our workplace policies and practices.

As this is a sensitive and confidential matter, we ask that the public respect the privacy of those involved. The following services are available 24/7 for any individuals that feel they require counselling support: