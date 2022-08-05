THUNDER BAY – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Kacey Yellowhead, 25 years of age.

Family last had contact with Kacey at about 2:00 PM. on August 02,2022 in the area of the East End.

Kacey is described as:

-Indigenous male

-Approximately 5’6”

-Approximately 160 pounds

-Thin build

-Medium complexion

-Shoulder length brown hair

-Brown eyes

-Red mark on right cheek

Clothing descriptors are not available at this time. Please reference the attached photo for more details.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.