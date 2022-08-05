EAR FALLS – WEATHER – Thunderstorms tracking across eastern Manitoba will reach Ontario early this morning. Some of these thunderstorms may be severe with strong winds and large hail being the main threats.

Additional thunderstorms may develop late this afternoon. The potential for severe thunderstorms will come to an end this evening.

5:47 AM EDT Friday 05 August 2022

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail.

Hazards:

Wind gusts near 90 km/h.

Nickel size hail.

Timing: Early this morning.