NIPIGON – NEWS – The Nipigon OPP detachment might have thought they were in California last night. A case of road rage erupted on Highway 17 in the Nipigon area.

Two individuals face a total of sixteen charges after the road rage incident on Highway 17.

OPP report that on July 29, 2022 at approximately 2:00 pm, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Nipigon Detachment received a call about a passenger vehicle that rammed a motorcycle and pushed it off the road.

The vehicle failed to stop following the collision and was traveling in excess of 180 kilometres per hour. The highway was closed in both directions to contain the area. Patrol efforts by responding officers led to the vehicle getting stuck on Camp 81 Road.

Officers located and arrested two individuals.

Police also seized a large quantity of fentanyl, hydromorphone, morphine sulphate, crystal methamphetamine and cocaine.

Nipigon OPP also seized cell phones, a combat knife and a baton.

Derick BROWN, 34 of Victoria BC was arrested and charged with nine offences including:

· Public mischief, contrary to sec. 140(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC)

· Trafficking a schedule 1 substance (cocaine), contrary to sec. 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

· Operation of a conveyance in a manner dangerous to the public resulting in bodily harm, contrary to section 320.13(2) of the CC

· Possession of a schedule 1 substance (morphine sulfate), contrary to sec. 5(2) of the CDSA

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking a schedule 1 substance (hydromorphone) contrary to sec. 5(3)(a) of the CDSA

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking a schedule 1 substance (fentanyl) contrary to sec. 5(3)(a) of the CDSA

· Trafficking a schedule 1 substance (crystal methamphetamine), contrary to sec. 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

· Failure to comply with a condition of a release order (possession of knife), contrary to sec. 145(5)(a) of the CC

· Possession of a weapon (baton and combat knife) for a purpose dangerous to the public, contrary to sec. 88 of the CC

Amelia FISHER-LEVESQUE, 21 of Victoria, BC was arrested and charged with seven offences including:

· Public mischief, contrary to sec. 140(1)(b) of the CC

· Trafficking a schedule 1 substance (cocaine), contrary to sec. 5(1) of the CDSA

· Trafficking a schedule 1 substance (crystal methamphetamine), contrary to sec. 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

· Possession of a schedule 1 substance (morphine sulfate), contrary to sec. 5(2) of the CDSA

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking a schedule 1 substance (hydromorphone) contrary to sec. 5(3)(a) of the CDSA

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking a schedule 1 substance (fentanyl) contrary to sec. 5(3)(a) of the CDSA

· Possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace contrary to sec. 88 of the CC

Both accused appeared before an Ontario Court of Justice to answer to the charges on July 30, 2022.

The Nipigon OPP wish to thank the Thunder Bay OPP, the North West Region Emergency Response Team and the OPP Canine Unit for their assistance.

Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.