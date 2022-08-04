THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – For August 4th, 2022 the day starts with no weather alerts or warnings for the region.

Thunder Bay

It is 13 at 6:00 am in Thunder Bay with the humidity at 96% and the Barometer at 101.5 and rising. Winds early this morning are at 4 km/h from the SW.

Today will start with clear skies and shift to becoming a mix of sun and cloud later this morning.

High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight Clear. Low 10.

Fort Frances

At 5:00 CDT Fort Frances is 8, with calm winds and a humidity of 98%. The barometer is 101.7 and rising. Skies are clear.

Winds will becoming south 20 km/h late this afternoon.

High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 17.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

At 5:00 CDT it is 11 in Dryden as recorded at the airport. Clear skies are the forecast. Humidity is 91%. Winds are from the WNW at 9 km/h. The barometer is at 101.6 kPa.

Skies will become a mix of sun and cloud by this afternoon. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h late this afternoon.

High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Winds will be from the south 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low 16.

Sachigo Lake

It is 12 in Sachigo Lake at 5:00 am CDT. Winds are 15 km/h from the west. Humidity is 79%. The Barometer is at 101.1 kPa and steady.

For Thursday, the forecast is for a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h near noon.

High 20. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy along with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low overnight of 12.