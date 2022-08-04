THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX, NYSE American: EQX) (“Equinox Gold” or the “Company”) announces that Christian Milau will be leaving Equinox Gold to pursue a new opportunity in the global carbon finance industry. Equinox Gold’s Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Greg Smith to succeed Christian as Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Equinox Gold.

Ross Beaty, Chair of Equinox Gold, commented: “Greg Smith has been President of Equinox Gold since we founded the Company in 2017 and has always been considered the designated successor when Christian retired. Greg brings the right corporate knowledge, industry experience and skill set to effectively manage current operations and advance our long-term strategy. He has the full support of the Board and the executive team, and I look forward to working with him as we focus on achieving our vision of being the premier Americas million-ounce gold producer.

“On behalf of the Board, I thank Christian for his leadership over the last six years. Christian has led the team through two mergers and three acquisitions, growing the company from a single-asset developer to a diversified, multi-mine gold producer with one of the industry’s strongest growth profiles. His commitment to responsible mining, collaborative relationships and providing meaningful benefits to both our workforce and our community partners leaves an enduring legacy that we will continue to uphold. We wish him the best of success in his new endeavour.”

Greg Smith commented: “I am excited to take on a bigger role at Equinox Gold. With Greenstone construction progressing exceptionally well, seven gold mines and three promising expansion projects, Equinox Gold is well positioned to deliver continued growth. Christian has also built an excellent team of industry experts with a strong work ethic and a respectful, positive corporate culture. I look forward to building on that foundation and continuing Equinox Gold’s growth into a large, sustainable gold-mining company.”

Christian Milau commented: “It has been my privilege to serve as Equinox Gold’s CEO for the last six years. I am incredibly proud of what Equinox Gold has achieved so far, thanks to the dedication of a talented, hard-working team and the vision and support from Ross and our Board. Together we have created a solid company that operates with integrity. I remain a supportive shareholder and am confident that Equinox Gold will achieve its long-term goals.”

Greg Smith will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer and Director of Equinox Gold on September 1, 2022. Greg is a founding shareholder and executive of Equinox Gold and previously held executive roles at Goldcorp, Minefinders and Esperanza Resources. He is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant.