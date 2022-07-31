THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police are investigating the city’s ninth homicide of 2022.

Police are treating a death that occurred in the inter-city area of Thunder Bay Friday afternoon as a homicide.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Unit were initially dispatched to the 800-block area of McMillan Street following a weapons call just after 2:20 p.m. on Friday, July 29.

Police learned the initial incident occurred at a residential address in this area. When police arrived, they located a deceased adult male.

Members of the Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units are now involved in the continued investigation.

As a result of their ongoing investigation, police are now treating the death as a homicide.

A large police presence remains in the area and a scene is being held. The public is being asked to continue avoiding this area until further notice.

A post-mortem examination is pending.

If you have any information that could assist investigators, please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.