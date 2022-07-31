THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Two southern Ontario suspects were arrested following a Saturday morning traffic stop that led to the seizure of illicit drugs and a loaded modified AR-15 assault rifle.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Unit was on patrol in the area of Fort William Road near Northern Avenue just before 9 am on Saturday, July 30th when they observed a black sedan being driven while the rear window was heavily obstructed by various items.

The police officers initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle, which was travelling northbound on Fort William Road, was immediately pulled over to the shoulder of the road.

Two suspects were arrested at the scene, one of whom attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by the officer after a brief pursuit.

Police located and seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl. Police also located and seized an assault rifle from the vehicle.

Further inspection of the firearm seized confirmed it was a modified AR-15 loaded with more than 20 live rounds.

The estimated potential street value of drugs seized totals about $14,000 CAD.

Both suspects were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Melena TAYLOR, 19, of Kitchener, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Crystal Meth for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Crack Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing There was a Firearm

• Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

• Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

A 17-year-old Toronto male is charged with:

• Possession of Crystal Meth for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Crack Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing There was a Firearm

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

• Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing There was a Firearm

• Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

• Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

• Failure to Comply with Release Order x 2

TAYLOR was previously arrested by the Thunder Bay Police Service on April 19, 2022 on charges of Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling, Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

Those charges are still before the courts. As a result of those previous charges she was on release conditions to reside at a specific address in Kitchener, Ont.

Both appeared in bail court on Sunday, July 31 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.