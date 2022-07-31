THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – For the last day of July, get set in Thunder Bay by thinking Italian. Make your way to the Italian Hall on Algoma Street for a day of food and fun.

Thunder Bay

There was some precipitation overnight on the northside of Thunder Bay. At 06:30 AM EDT it is 15 under partly cloudy skies. Humidity is 89%, and winds are ENE at 3 km/h.

Sunday will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will becoming south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon.

High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see continued cloudy skies. Showers will be beginning near midnight. There is a risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 17.

Fort Frances

AT 5:30 AM CDT it is 19 in Fort Frances. Humidity is at 90%. Winds are light from the SSE at 6 km/h.

Sunday will see cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 then becoming light late this morning.

High 24. Humidex 31. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see continued clouds with a 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Showers will begin this evening then the forecast will be changing to a 30 per cent chance of drizzle or showers after midnight. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Local precipitation amounts 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening. Low 13.

Sioux Lookout

AT 5:30 AM CDT it is 17 in Sioux Lookout. Humidity is at 85%. Winds are from the Northeast at 5 km/h.

Mainly cloudy skies for Sunday with a 60 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h late this morning.

High 21. Humidex 28. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see rain showers ending after midnight then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle or showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Local rainfall amounts of 10 to 15 mm are forecast. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening. Low 12.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

AT 5:30 am CDT it is 18 in Dryden. Humidity is at 88%. Winds are from the south at 9 km/h.

Cloudy skies are forecast along with a 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will pick up from the south at 20 km/h becoming light late this morning.

High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight the forecast is calling for showers ending near midnight then cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle or showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Local amount precipitation amounts of 10 to 15 mm are predicted. Winds will shift to becoming from the north 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening. Low 12.

Fort Severn – Wasaho Cree Nation

It is, at 5:30 AM CDT 6 in Wasaho under partly cloudy skies. Humidity is at 98%. Winds are from the west at 11 km/h.

Mainly sunny skies to start Sunday with increasing cloudiness near noon. Winds will become west 20 km/h near noon.

High 21. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. Low 10.