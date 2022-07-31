Searchbloom is a top-ranked SEO, PPC, and content marketing firm. They have received dozens of awards for their technical skills and commitment to their promise. These Pay-Per-Click specialists explain how they make the most out of their partners’ investment in Paid Media.

Cody Jensen founded Searchbloom in 2015 with the purpose of creating a firm that uses ethical and transparent strategies to deliver the ROI promised to its partner clients.

Searchbloom lives by a promise: “We will never bring on a new partner client unless we know we can generate an ROI” and they are proud to deliver on that promise.

The accolades they’ve received speak for themselves. Highlights include the Best Retail E-commerce SEO Initiative by Search Engine Land for two consecutive years and a coveted spot as the 2nd-fastest growing SEO agency from USA Today. Those are the picturesque tip of an iceberg of awards.

Searchbloom is an authority in Pay-Per-Click marketing. They have helped numerous clients skyrocket their Google Ads ROI by tapping into the power of their proprietary methodology A.C.E. (Assets, Control, and Experimentation).

Their ACE in The Hole for PPC Marketing

Assets are the digital elements a company creates to move customers along the marketing funnel. Your landing pages, video ads, social media accounts, logos, Ads, or any element of your brand guide can be examples of assets.

Google wants people who see their ads to have a great experience because their reputation is on the line. As a general rule, the higher quality your company’s assets have, the less you will have to pay for the ads Google shows to your potential clients.

Your assets also need constant improvement and renewal to remain attractive and relevant to your audiences and potential customers. User-oriented, updated assets can make a big difference in the ROI of your ad campaigns.

Searchbloom makes a thorough evaluation of assets and improves them to maximize impact. For example, in 2019, Searchbloom achieved a 270% increase in year-over-year conversions for one partner’s website by creating a more direct landing page.

Control is the process of setting up your Paid Media assets and ads correctly.

Think of an ad as an experiment intended to win customers via strong assets. To improve your assets, you must control for as many variables as possible. The initial ads of a PPC campaign establish a baseline of asset performance, and future changes or hypotheses are validated or rejected against this data.

Thus, clear data on conversions, traffic, views, ROAS, and other events are prerequisites that inform decisions when modifying your PPC assets.

An adequate setup of the technical elements coupled with the ability to adjust them over time is vital for Searchbloom to achieve optimum results. This methodology allowed for a 95% increase in Google Ads visibility between 2017 and 2018 for one of their partner clients.

Experimentation is the final application of the scientific method: A/B or multi-variant testing deployed in a systematic way, isolating the effect of each variable to understand the impact and make sensible long-term decisions.

Searchbloom is perpetually improving partner client campaigns, even if the performance is already good. The aim is to increase ROI based on gathered data, not hunches or guesses.

For example, Searchbloom ran a campaign experiment against a control audience before expanding it for a partner who had trouble increasing a stagnant audience reach. The result was a 161% increase in revenue.

Setting up Google Ads at a basic level might seem easy, but leveraging all the factors that differentiate an OK campaign from one that maximizes ROI requires technical mastery and acumen only a few agencies possess.

Searchbloom belongs to this elite.

If you are interested in knowing more about what they can do for your PPC strategy, we encourage you to visit their website, where you can get a free marketing plan.