THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Environment Canada has updated the weather warnings across the region. Warnings for Pikangikum, Red Lake, Ear Falls have ended.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through the area this evening bringing localized heavy rainfall.
However the warnings have been updated for the following districts:
6:32 PM EDT Sunday 31 July 2022
Rainfall warning in effect for:
- Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park
- Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River
- Seine River Village – Mine Centre
- Pickle Lake – Cat Lake
- Dryden – Vermilion Bay
- Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog
- Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson
- Ignace – English River
- Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park
- Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake
Localized heavy rainfall continues this evening, the rainfall should be ending late this evening.