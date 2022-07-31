THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Environment Canada has updated the weather warnings across the region. Warnings for Pikangikum, Red Lake, Ear Falls have ended.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through the area this evening bringing localized heavy rainfall.

However the warnings have been updated for the following districts:

6:32 PM EDT Sunday 31 July 2022

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Ignace – English River

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Localized heavy rainfall continues this evening, the rainfall should be ending late this evening.