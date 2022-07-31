THUNDER BAY – MISSING – July 31, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 34year old female, Jemima CROMARTY.

Jemima was last seen in the downtown north core of Thunder Bay on July 29, 2022.

Jemima is described as being an Indigenous female, 5’3”, 165lbs with a medium build, black straight shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple t-shirt and black leggings.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jemima CROMARTY, please call police at 684-1200. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.