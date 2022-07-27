THUNDER BAY – POLITICS – Mark Bentz is running for re-election.

Mark Bentz, who served on City Council as a Ward Councillor for 3 terms and was elected to an At-Large seat in 2018 has announced that he will be seeking re-election as Councillor At-Large in the October 2022 municipal election.

“I would like to continue to put my knowledge and experience to work for the people of Thunder Bay,” commented Bentz. Bentz’s platform is a simple one: “I will make policy decisions that are in the best long-term financial interests of the City with an eye on infrastructure renewal and enhancing quality of life in our community. Investments in our physical and social infrastructure are a must if we are to control costs and make Thunder Bay an attractive place to life and work” says Bentz.

Bentz states that he wants to keep taxes in line with inflation over the next term of Council while examining service delivery levels if costs need to be further controlled.

Bentz served as Chairman of the Waterfront Committee that oversaw the creation of Prince Arthur’s Landing, a project that attracted over $100 million in private, federal and provincial investment into the Thunder Bay economy. “Seeking out, and successfully attracting outside investment is a key feature of successful cities; we need to do more of that,” Bentz said. Bentz is currently playing a key role in the south core renewal initiative. “If re-elected, one of my priorities will be seeing that our cores are renewed and redeveloped as they play an important role in civic pride and business development opportunities”, Bentz said.

Bentz feels that the knowledge and experience he has gained serving on a broad spectrum of boards will be valuable in helping the next Council make decisions that are financially and socially sound.

“I enjoy working with the public, analyzing information and facilitating results that improve the lives of others,” said Bentz.