GREENSTONE – MINING – Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX, NYSE American: EQX) is pleased to provide an update on construction progress at its Greenstone Project in Ontario, Canada. The Greenstone Project is being developed as a 60/40 partnership, respectively, by Equinox Gold and Orion Mine Finance Group and will be one of the largest gold mines in Canada, producing more than 400,000 ounces of gold annually for the first five years and more than five million ounces of gold over its initial 14-year mine life.

Recent Highlights (at July 22, 2022 unless otherwise noted)

On schedule – The Greenstone Project is 35% complete and on schedule to pour gold in the first half of 2024.

– The Greenstone Project is 35% complete and on schedule to pour gold in the first half of 2024. On budget – The Greenstone Project remains on budget. At June 30, 2022, 56% of total capital costs had been contracted and Greenstone had spent $315 million (26%) of its $1.23 billion construction budget (100% basis).

– The Greenstone Project remains on budget. At June 30, 2022, 56% of total capital costs had been contracted and Greenstone had spent $315 million (26%) of its $1.23 billion construction budget (100% basis). Positive results from Independent Quantitative Risk Assessment – An independent quantitative risk assessment confirmed the validity of the schedule and construction budget based on detailed engineering and construction progress and concluded the Greenstone Project remains on schedule and on budget.

– An independent quantitative risk assessment confirmed the validity of the schedule and construction budget based on detailed engineering and construction progress and concluded the Greenstone Project remains on schedule and on budget. Earthworks 48% complete – Overall earthworks are well advanced and slightly ahead of schedule. Plant site earthworks are 76% complete, tailings facility earthworks are 29% complete and the Highway 11 realignment earthworks are 39% complete.

– Overall earthworks are well advanced and slightly ahead of schedule. Plant site earthworks are 76% complete, tailings facility earthworks are 29% complete and the Highway 11 realignment earthworks are 39% complete. Structural concrete 37% complete and structural steel 21% complete – Structural concrete and structural steel are ahead of schedule and on track to have the majority of buildings essentially complete and ready to enclose by year end so work can continue indoors during the winter months.

– Structural concrete and structural steel are ahead of schedule and on track to have the majority of buildings essentially complete and ready to enclose by year end so work can continue indoors during the winter months. Pre-production mining commencing Q4 2022 – Four CAT 793 (250 tonne) haul trucks have been delivered and are being assembled and the first Komatsu PC-5500 excavator will be assembled during Q3 2022.

Christian Milau, CEO of Equinox Gold, stated: “The Greenstone team has done great work staying on schedule and on budget, despite the challenges of starting construction during COVID and dealing with inflationary and supply chain issues. The independent quantitative risk assessment of our schedule and construction budget has provided additional comfort that we’re on track to deliver the project as planned in the first half of 2024.

“Excellent earthworks progress during the winter months means we can focus on concrete foundations and steel structures during the summer and fall and enclose the majority of buildings before year end, which will allow us to maintain productivity during the winter months. We look forward to hosting an investor and analyst tour in September to showcase construction progress.”

Results of Independent Quantitative Risk Assessment

Valency Inc., a global provider of construction project assurance solutions and quantitative risk assessments, recently completed a thorough quantitative risk assessment (“QRA”) of the Greenstone Project schedule, material quantities and cost forecast. Prior to the QRA, the Greenstone Project team completed a full review of the Greenstone Project schedule and cost, including equipment and material delivery dates and construction timelines, key assumptions used in the cost estimate including market trends, and material quantity estimates based on final engineering, which was essentially complete at the end of June. The QRA concluded that the schedule and budget as reported in Equinox Gold’s October 27, 2021 news release remain valid and achievable, and the project remains on track to pour gold in the first half of 2024.

Greenstone Project Progress

Greenstone Project construction progress is summarized below, and a number of construction photos are included toward the end of this news release.

Area Progress to Date (at July 22, 2022 unless otherwise noted) Safety More than 1 million work hours complete (at July 15, 2022) with no lost-time injuries

Total Recordable Injury Frequency rate of 1.46 per 200,000 hours worked

Site mitigation protocols for COVID-19 remain robust and effective Budget Project remains on budget, as confirmed by recent independent QRA. At June 30, 2022: 26% of total cost had been spent 56% of total cost had been contracted 28% of total cost had been awarded on a fixed cost basis Inflationary pressures to date have been mitigated through offsetting savings opportunities and the budgeted contingency

Earthworks, Concrete and Steel Earthworks are 48% complete (including plant site, tailings storage facility, Goldfield Creek diversion, Highway 11 realignment, water management infrastructure)

Structural concrete is 37% complete

Structural steel is 21% complete Total Overall Progress Overall project is 35% complete and on schedule to pour gold in the first half of 2024 Detailed engineering is essentially complete Procurement is 37% complete Construction is 28% complete

Process Plant Process plant is 14% complete with major equipment delivery tracking on schedule

Concrete placement is 33% complete, structural steel erection commenced in late June and is 8% complete

Near-term focus is on steel erection and completion of the majority of building enclosures prior to winter

Work on underground services will commence in Q3 2022 Tailings Facility and Water Management Tailings facility is on schedule at 29% complete

Earthworks and fish habitat for new Goldfield Creek pathway is complete

Permanent water effluent treatment plant is on track for commissioning in Q3 2022 Power Plant and Electrical Power plant is 18% complete, with concrete foundations scheduled for completion in August for first genset delivery

A lump sum contract for mechanical, piping, electrical and instrumentation has been awarded on budget

Connection to the Enbridge natural gas pipeline is on schedule Site Infrastructure Construction office, administration office, plant site fuel station and reagent cold storage buildings are complete and operational

Sewage treatment plant is on track for commissioning in Q3 2022

Truck shop and warehouse are 24% complete and on track for availability in Q4 2022 Mobile Equipment and Mining Four CAT 793 250-tonne haul trucks have been delivered and are being assembled

First Komatsu PC-5500 excavator will be assembled in Q3 2022

On schedule to commence pre-production mining in Q4 2022

Commitment agreed on mobile equipment lease financing for $78 million, deferring approximately $53 million of initial capital spend Infrastructure Repositioning Relocation of Highway 11 is ahead of schedule and 39% complete

Relocation of Ministry of Transportation Patrol Yard is 55% complete

Hydro One infrastructure relocation is on schedule, major equipment has been ordered

Important Milestones

Construction activities during the summer and fall will be focused on earthworks, concrete foundations and steel structures with the intention of having the majority of buildings essentially complete by year end. Process and power plant equipment will be delivered and installed through the remainder of the year and into H1 2023.

Important construction milestones include: