THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – For Tuesday, July 26th, and can you believe we are headed into the final days of July already, there are no weather alerts or warnings for both Western and Northern Ontario.

That isn’t the case for the province of British Columbia where heat warnings for the City of Vancouver are calling for daytime high temperatures 31 to 35 degrees Celsius inland and 25 to 29 degrees Celsius near the water along the coastal regions. The heat is expected to last until Saturday. Inland in the Okanagan high temperatures or 35 to 40 degrees Celsius are forecast.

Thunder Bay

At 06:00 am CDT it is 10 in Thunder Bay. Winds are from the west at 6 km/h. Humidity is at 97%.

Sunny skies for the morning followed by increasing cloudiness near noon with rain showers beginning late this afternoon. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Winds becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning and then light this afternoon.

High 25. Humidex 29. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight showers will be ending late this evening followed by mainly cloudy skies. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Low overnight of 13.

Fort Frances

It is 16 this morning in Fort Frances. Winds are at 8 km/h from the SSW. Humidity is 88%. It is an umbrella day for the region. Skies are cloudy. Showers will begin early this morning and end this afternoon followed by a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this morning and early this afternoon. Local amount 10 to 20 mm.

High 21. Humidex 25. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Low 13.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

At 5:40 AM Dryden is getting wet with a thunderstorm. It is 18 with winds from the WSW and a humidity of 75%.

Showers are forecast for early this morning and should be ending near noon then a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. There is the continued risk of a thunderstorm. Local rainfall amounts today of 10 to 20 mm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 near noon.

High 22. Humidex 26. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies along with a 60 per cent chance of showers early this evening with the risk of a thunderstorm. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 13.

Marten Falls

It is 11 to start the day in Marten Falls. Winds are at 15 km/h from the SSW. Humidity is at 94%.

A few showers will be beginning near noon. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon.

High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see a few showers ending before morning then mainly cloudy. Low overnight of 13.