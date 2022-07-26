THUNDER BAY – NEWS – At approximately 05:56 this morning Thunder Bay Fire Rescue was called to a residence on Simcoe Street for a fire in the basement.

Arriving fire crew arriving on scene were met with smoke coming from the alpha side door with no visible fire, all occupants had evacuated.

Fire crews entered the structure and found the fire in the basement, were it was quickly extinguished.

The fire was held to contents of the basement and extinguished before it could set the structure ablaze. Minimal damage was done to the home

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.