TORONTO – BUSINESS – CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) will issue its second-quarter 2022 financial and operating results today, July 26, 2022 after the market close.

CN’s senior officers will review the results and the railway’s outlook in a conference call starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today. Tracy Robinson, CN president and chief executive officer, will lead the call.

Parties wishing to participate via telephone may dial 1-888-440-2180 (Canada/U.S.), or 1-438-803-0536 (International), using 5462999 as the passcode. Participants are advised to dial in 10 minutes prior to the call.

CN will webcast the presentation live and furnish slides supporting the officers’ remarks via the Investors section of its website at www.cn.ca/en/investors. A webcast replay will be available after the call ends.