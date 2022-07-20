THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Starla MAMAKEESIC, a 29-year-old female.

Starla MAMAKEESIC was last in contact with family on July 14, 2022.

Starla MAMKEESIC is an Indigenous female. She is 5’4” tall, with a medium build, shoulder length black straight hair and brown eyes.

Unknown last clothing descriptors.

Photo not available at this time.

If you know the whereabouts of this missing person please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.