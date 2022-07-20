MINNEAPOLIS – United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger announded that “A former Ontario Provincial Police officer who served in Kenora was sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by another 10 years of supervised release for abusive sexual contact with two minors at the Fortune Bay Resort and Casino on the Bois Forte Indian Reservation”.

According to court documents, on June 22, 2018, Brady John Hillis, 33, a citizen of Canada, was at the Fortune Bay Resort and Casino on the Bois Forte Indian Reservation. Hillis was captured on Fortune Bay’s security surveillance video engaging in sexual contact with two minor victims who were under 12 years of age.

Hillis was sentenced July 20, 2022, in U.S. District Court before Judge John R. Tunheim.

On January 18, 2022, Hillis pleaded guilty to two counts of abusive sexual contact with a child under 12 years of age.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI and the Bois Forte Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Deidre Y. Aanstad prosecuted the case.