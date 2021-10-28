CALGARY – NEWS – Brady PROVOST, a 28-year- old Calgary man has been charged with a number of offences, including child luring, extortion, and counselling suicide following a cross-Canada investigation involving Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit and the OPP’s Child Sexual Exploitation Unit (CSEU) coordinated on a six-month investigation where an Ontario girl reported she was sexually extorted and harassed online. The offences date back a period of five years when the victim was 11 years old.

The victim reported receiving unsolicited messages from an unknown suspect on various social media channels. The messages were both sexual and violent in nature with the suspect allegedly threatening to kill the girl and her family, and also coercing the victim to commit suicide.

The investigation identified an Alberta-based suspect and a Calgary home was searched on October 21, 2021.

“While this case highlights the borderless nature of these crimes, it also sends a message to those who exploit children about the tenacity and collaboration exhibited by Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) investigators across Canada. I am grateful to my partners in Calgary ICE who hit the ground running and put an end to the offender’s heinous acts. The courage and resilience of this victim is an inspiration to all,” said Detective Constable Cory Wilson of the OPP CSEU.

“This is a heart-breaking case with the victim enduring years of abuse and suffering. It comes at a great relief to make an arrest, and will undoubtedly help in the victim’s healing process,” said Detective Krista Mapplebeck, ALERT ICE.

Brady PROVOST, 28 years old, was arrested and charged with:

Counselling suicide;

Extortion;

Intimidation;

Child luring;

Harassing telecommunications;

Uttering threats;

Making child pornography;

Distribution of child pornography;

Possession of child pornography;

Accessing child pornography; and,

Making explicit materials available to a child.

A number of electronic devices were seized and will be subject to expert forensic analysis. Police are exploring the possibility of identifying other victims.

Anyone with information about these investigations, or any child exploitation offence, is encouraged to contact local police or cybertip.ca.

ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime.