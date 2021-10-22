Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting possible witness and potential victims come forward as an investigation into incidents of indecent acts and sexual assault continue.

Police began investigating an incident in which a male suspect exposed himself to a pair of individuals while they were at a bar on the city’s north side. The incident occurred on September 30 and was later reported to police in October.

Police learned of a second similar incident that occurred in the afternoon hours of September 30 in an area at Lakehead University. A male suspect had approached a female victim and then exposed himself.

While this incident was being reported, police also learned of an earlier incident that occurred on September 11 on Lakehead University property in which a male accused exposed himself to another female victim.

As a result of the continued investigation, police learned the male suspect was the same individual in all three incidents.

The male accused was arrested and taken into custody by the Thunder Bay Police Service on Wednesday, October 20.

Wani GEREMIAH, 21, of Thunder Bay, is charged with Sexual Assault x 4 and Indecent Act x 4

If you have any information that could assist investigators, or if you may have been a witness or victim of a similar incident, please call police at 684-1200 and cite incident number P21064239. You can supply tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.