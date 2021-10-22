Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – Effective Monday Oct. 25 at 12:01 am, the Ontario government has given orders to lift capacity limits in the vast majority of settings where proof of vaccination is required, including all city indoor areas of sports and recreational facilities.

The Ontario government, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, has released A Plan to Safely Reopen Ontario and Manage COVID-19 for the Long-Term, which outlines the province’s gradual approach to lifting remaining public health and workplace safety measures by March 2022. The plan will be guided by the ongoing assessment of key public health and health care indicators and supported by local or regional tailored responses to COVID-19.

“Thanks to our cautious and careful approach to re-opening, we are now in position to gradually lift all remaining public health measures over the coming months,” says Premier Doug Ford. “This plan is built for the long term. It will guide us safely through the winter and out of this pandemic, while avoiding lockdowns and ensuring we don’t lose the hard-fought gains we have made.”

This is in response to continued improvements to key health indicators province-wide, including ongoing stability in the province’s hospitals.

“As the province begins to gradually lift public health measures, including capacity limits, we will continue to remain diligent and in accordance with Provincial regulations,” says Norm Gale, City Manager. “We will work hard to get people through the doors of our recreational facilities as quickly as possible, and make sure this is being done properly and with safety in mind. We are asking for continued kindness and patience from patrons while we work though this new regulation.”

He added that the City continues to work towards increasing staffing at facilities, recruiting continues and volunteers are sought, and lineups will continue as staff screen for vaccine passports and contact tracing.

Patrons entering any of the City’s indoor recreation facilities are still required to provide proof of vaccination. This can be done with the Verify Ontario App QR Code, paper vaccination receipt (not laminated) or medical exemption alongside government-issued identification. This requirement is in addition to existing active screening procedures.

Before entering one of the City’s indoor recreation facilities, patrons must provide proof of identification with proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Acceptable proof of identification is a piece of government-issued ID that has the name and date of birth of the identification holder (e.g. birth certificate, citizenship card, drivers licence, health card, status card, passport, permanent residence card).

Pre-screening continues to be required at all recreation facilities. Help reduce line-ups at entrances by completing pre-screening online at:www.thunderbay.ca/rfst