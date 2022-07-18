KENORA – NEWS – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls Fire and Rescue were dispatched to Caliper Lake Provincial Park after a report of a significant weather event.

On Monday July 18, 2022, at 12:03 am the OPP were dispatched to a property damage call at Caliper Lake Provincial Park.

Police were advised there were multiple trees down on campers, vehicles and blocking the road.

The Park has been evacuated while the damage is assessed, and no injuries are reported at this time.

Police recommend that travel in the Nestor Falls area be limited due to multiple trees and wires down.