THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A Rosslyn man, 66-year-old Rick DRAPAK hs been found deceased in the Pakashkan Lake area.

On July 17, 2022 at approximately 10:00 p.m., members of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Thunder Bay Detachment were notified of a missing person who was last seen in the Pakashkan Lake area.

The North West Region Emergency Response Team commenced an immediate search of the area.

No foul play is suspected, although the cause of death is not known at this time. The Thunder Bay OPP is continuing to investigate this incident in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

A post-mortem will be scheduled later this week.