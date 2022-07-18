THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Unit were dispatched to the 500-block area of Court Street North just before 2 am on Sunday, July 17 following reports of a weapons incident in progress.

The police investigation found that an accused teen had entered a residence while in possession of a firearm.

The resident of this and the accused were known to each other. Police also learned the accused, while in possession of the firearm, had made demands for money from a male victim.

The accused teen fled the residence and disposed of the firearm.

Police later recovered the firearm and confirmed it was a replica.

The accused was located at about 2:05 am and was arrested without further incident and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

A 17-year-old Thunder Bay male is charged with:

• Robbery

• Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Fail to Comply with Undertaking

He appeared in bail court on Sunday, July 17 and was released with conditions and a future appearance date.