THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings out this morning across the region. In Saskatchewan there is a band of heat warnings, and it appears in the longer term forecast that more heat is heated into the region by later in the week.

Thunder Bay

It is a pleasant 8 in Thunder Bay this morning with 98% humidity. There are some scattered fog patches under mainly clear skies. Winds this morning are 7 km/h from the SSW.

Today’s high will be 22 under clear skies. The UV index will be 7.

This evening will see continued clear skies and a low overnight of 8.

Fort Frances

It is 13 in Fort Frances this morning with calm winds and a humidity of 99%.

Skies will be mainly cloudy today with a high of 23 and a humidex of 26.

The UV Index will be 6 or high.

Clear skies are forecast for this evening with a low overnight of 13.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 13 with mist in Dryden this morning. Humidity is at 100%. Winds are light at 5 km/h from the East / Northeast.

Skies will be mainly clear today. The high will be 22.

UV Index will be 7 or high.

Clear skies will continue this evening and the overnight low will be 12.

Marten Falls

It is 9 under clear skies in Marten Falls at 5:25 am this morning. Humidity is at 87% and winds are from the northeast at 8 km/h.

Sunny skies are expected for the day with a high of 23 and a UV Index of 7 or high.

Clear skies will continue this evening and the overnight low will be 10.