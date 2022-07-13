THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A couple of lessons last night, if a fire alarm goes off in your building, react to it. Have a fire escape plan.

Fortunately last night, when Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a South Cumberland Street high rise possible structural fire at 7:38 pm no one was hurt.

Residents are reminded to have working smoke alarms and that it is a good idea to have an all-purpose extinguisher nearby when cooking or barbequing and remember to exit the structure when a fire alarm sounds.

Four Pumpers, a Command Unit and an Aerial Ladder responded to the call, and the first arriving Pumper reported smoke on a 5th floor balcony.

The incident was upgraded to a second alarm and another two pumpers responded. Crews deployed hose lines for water supply and an attack line from the standpipe inside the building for the 5th floor.

A search of the 5th floor found only light smoke and no fire as did a search of the 4th floor and there was nothing showing on the 6th.

Two apartments were breached and no fire was located.

An extinguished barbeque fire on a 4th floor balcony was found and determined to be the source of the smoke. The building was ventilated and smoke was cleared from the floors prior to fire apparatus clearing the scene.