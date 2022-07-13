THUNDER BAY – WILDFIRE UPDATE – There were no new fires and no active fires in the Northwest region by the late afternoon of July 12.

At the time of this update the wildland fire hazard was mainly low throughout the Northwest region with areas of moderate hazard in Red Lake, Nipigon and Sioux Lookout sectors.

Please note: The next update will be provided on Wednesday, July 13.

Check current wildland fire hazard conditions in your local area using this interactive map.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. Consult the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations. If you intend to burn within the boundaries of a municipality, check with your local fire department for restrictions or permitting requirements.

Help fight forest fires: Stay clear of waterbombers!

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop safely. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard. Be safe, stay clear of waterbombers.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.